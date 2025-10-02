Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Off To A Decent Start

Idli Kadai box office collection Day 1: Actor Dhanush is back on the silver screen with his latest film Idli Kadai, which hit the screens on October 1. It is his second film of the year after Kuberaa. On Day 1, the Tamil drama didn’t have much competition in the theatres, but it will face competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 in the upcoming days. Idli Kadai is off to a fair start at the Indian box office. Here's the Day 1 collection of the Dhanush starrer.