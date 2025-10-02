Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Off To A Decent Start

Idli Kadai box office collection Day 1: Dhanush starrer Tamil drama earned around Rs 10 crore on the first day of its release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Idli Kadai box office collection Day 1
Dhanush Idli Kadai earns around Rs 10 crore on Day 1 Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Idli Kadai had a decent start on Day 1, as it earned over Rs 10 crore

  • Headlined and directed by Dhanush, the film opened to positive reviews

  • The film also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, and Sathyaraj, among others, in key roles

Idli Kadai box office collection Day 1: Actor Dhanush is back on the silver screen with his latest film Idli Kadai, which hit the screens on October 1. It is his second film of the year after Kuberaa. On Day 1, the Tamil drama didn’t have much competition in the theatres, but it will face competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 in the upcoming days. Idli Kadai is off to a fair start at the Indian box office. Here's the Day 1 collection of the Dhanush starrer.

Idli Kadai box office collection Day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk, Idli Kadai opened at an estimated Rs 10.50 crore nett in India. The film had an overall 48.34% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday. The occupancy for morning shows was at 25.82%. The numbers increased for the afternoon shows to 47.71%. The footfall for the evening and night shows was at 50.51% and 69.33%, respectively.

The opening day haul of Idli Kadai did not manage to cross the numbers of Dhanush's last release Kuberaa, which earned around Rs 14.75 crore in India on its first day for all languages.

Idli Kadai's box office collections will totally depend on the word-of-mouth, as it faces tough competition from Kantara Chapter 1.

Dhanush starrer Idli Kadai receives positive response from netizens - X
Idli Kadai X Review: Netizens Hail Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer; Call It 'A Perfect Family Entertainer'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Idli Kadai

Apart from acting, Dhanush has also written the screenplay of the film and co-produced it under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and Geetha Kailasam, among others.

The story revolves around a young man, Murugan, who leaves his family's traditional idli business to pursue a job in a high-end hotel run by Arun Vijay and his father, Sathyaraj. After facing a setback, Murugan returns to his roots to run the family business. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Published At:
Tags

