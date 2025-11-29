Diés Iraé OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Malayalam Horror Film

Diés Iraé story

The story of Dies Irae revolves around Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an architect from a wealthy family. He lives alone in an upscale locality in Kerala while his parents reside in the US. Rohan leads a carefree life, but the twist comes when he gets to know that his schoolmate Kani (Sushmitha Bhat) has committed suicide. When he visits her home to pay respects, a series of paranormal activities occurs, threatening his sanity and creating chaos in his life.