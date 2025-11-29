Diés Iraé OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Malayalam Horror Film

Rahul Sadasivan’s Diés Iraé, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, will arrive on OTT soon.
Diés Iraé OTT release: Rahul Sadasivan’s Diés Iraé, which is his third horror film after Bhoothakaalam (2022) and Bramayugam (2024), arrived in theatres on October 31, 2025. After having a successful theatrical run, the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer is now set for its digital debut. It will be available to stream online next month. Here's when and where to watch Diés Iraé on OTT.
When and where to watch Diés Iraé online
The Malayalam horror drama will be available to stream on JioHotstar from December 5. The streamer announced it with an intriguing motion poster featuring Pranav Mohanlal. "The Day of Wrath is here. Diés Iraé will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar (sic)," read the caption.
About Diés Iraé
Apart from directing, Sadasivan also wrote the film. It is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.
Diés Iraé story
The story of Dies Irae revolves around Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an architect from a wealthy family. He lives alone in an upscale locality in Kerala while his parents reside in the US. Rohan leads a carefree life, but the twist comes when he gets to know that his schoolmate Kani (Sushmitha Bhat) has committed suicide. When he visits her home to pay respects, a series of paranormal activities occurs, threatening his sanity and creating chaos in his life.
Diés Iraé box office
The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Despite the A certificate, it earned Rs 82 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.