Actor Rajesh Keshav Remains Critical After Collapsing During Kochi Live Event

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, in a Facebook post, revealed that Rajesh collapsed on stage due to a cardiac arrest
He was immediately rushed to a hospital
The actor is currently in a critical condition
Malayalam actor and presenter Rajesh Keshav was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday (August 24). He reportedly underwent an angioplasty and is currently on a ventilator support. Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared Rajesh Keshav's health update in a Facebook post.
What happened to Rajesh Keshav?
Jayalakshmi wrote that Keshav was taken to the hospital within 15-20 minutes after he collapsed following a cardiac arrest.
"What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital," he wrote.
"Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then," he added.
"Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy," the filmmaker wrote further.
Who is Rajesh Keshav?
Keshav, 47, worked in films like Beautiful (2011), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018), among others.
He worked with celebs including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah, Trisha Krishnan, and others.