Shia LaBeouf On Abuse, Sexual Battery Charges: I Was A Pleasure-Seeking, Selfish, Self-Centred, Dishonest, Inconsiderate, Fearful Human Being

'Honey Boy' actor Shia LaBeouf has opened up about the abuse allegations that have disgraced his career. On Jon Bernthal's podcast 'Real Ones', the actor addressed the disturbing accusations of sexual battery and physical and verbal abuse brought against him by English songwriter-singer FKA Twigs in a 2020 lawsuit, reports Variety.

According to Variety, LaBeouf dated FKA Twigs for roughly a year after they met on the set of his 2019 film 'Honey Boy'. With allegations ranging from violent attacks to strangulation, FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf of knowingly infecting her with an STD, and shooting stray dogs with a gun to get into character for his film 'The Tax Collector'.

"I hurt that woman," LaBeouf said, although he did not call her by name on the podcast. "And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."

The actor added, quoted by Variety: "When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now... I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there's not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability."

"I f***ed up bad," LaBeouf admitted. "Like crash and burn type shit. (I) hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that. And I'm going to owe for the rest of my life." LaBeouf later said that he has a "long list of people that I need to make amends to."

During the interview, LaBeouf admitted to "cheat[ing] on every woman I've ever been with" and never telling his "sexual partners about getting cold sores," which he acknowledged was "manipulative".

LaBeouf discussed being in a better headspace now, saying that when the allegations first went public, he "wanted to hit Twitter and be like, 'Look, I got receipts.'" Without naming her, he added that his accuser is a "saint" and "saved my f****** life".

He concluded by adding: "Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I'd either have a really mediocre existence or I'd be dead in full."

[With Inputs From IANS]