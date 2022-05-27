Aryan Khan Gets A Clean Chit From Narcotics Control Bureau In The Drugs-On-Cruise Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case.

#BREAKING Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case.#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/RhBpJ7QbZD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022

NCB says complaint is not being filed against 6 persons in the case due to lack of sufficient evidence and complaint is being filed against 14 other persons in the case under NDPS Act provisions.#NCB #AryanKhan — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022

Here's what the press note from NCB reads as:

Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later an SIT from NCB Hqrs New Delhi, headed by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 06.11.2021.

SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.

For the unversed, last year, the 23-years old, Aryan Khan, made headlines when he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug bust in October. He was detained by police on October 3rd, just hours after the NCB conducted drug raids on a cruise ship party. Aryan Khan, and a few others were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. For over three weeks, the star son was imprisoned in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Later on, the court stated in its order that Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any illegal substance. On October 30, Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison.