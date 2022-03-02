Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB's SIT Finds No Evidence To Prove Starkid Was A Part Of Larger Conspiracy

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly discovered "no evidence" that Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was involved in an alleged worldwide drug trafficking network.

According to the recent reports, various irregularities in the NCB's raid on the yacht Cordelia last October have been reported.

Contrary to the NCB's Mumbai unit's charges, a HindustanTimes report states that there was no need to grab Aryan Khan's phone and verify his chats because he was 'never in possession of drugs.' The reported discussions also made no mention of the star-kid being a member of any worldwide gang. Another finding was that the raid was not 'video-recorded,' as required by the NCB's guidelines.

The narcotics collected from the several accused were labelled as 'single recovery.'

The SIT investigation is not yet complete, according to the report, and it might take a few more months before it publishes its final findings. A legal opinion will be taken on whether Khan can be charged for consumption even though he was not found with any drugs on him.

The SIT investigation appears to have generated fresh doubts about the raid undertaken by Sameer Wankhede, the agency's former Mumbai Zonal Unit head.

Last year, the Bombay high court dismissed NCB's assertion that Aryan Khan and the other suspects in the cruise ship narcotics bust plotted to conduct crimes involving commercial amounts of drugs. In his ruling, Justice Nitin W Sambre, a single-judge bench, stated that there was "no evidence to suggest the existence of any conspiracy."