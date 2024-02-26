Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 14 Years In Films; Nayanthara Says 'More Power To You'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has clocked 14 years in the world of showbiz and her good friend and colleague Nayanthara congratulated her milestone.

IANS
IANS

February 26, 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: AP7AM
info_icon

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has clocked 14 years in the world of showbiz and her good friend and colleague Nayanthara congratulated her milestone.

Samantha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie video of herself sitting on an airplane and counting the years she has given to cinema.

She wrote: “14 years already… What!!!”, with AR Rahman’s track 'Ee Hridayam', which is picturised on the actress and her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

In 2010, Samantha stepped into the world of acting with a cameo role in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Tamil film 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa'. However, the same year she had her first lead role in with Telugu romance film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’.

Samantha then shared a screen shot of X, where #14yearsofSamanthalegacy was seen trending.

The actress captioned it: “Could have been a little subtle but what the heck… I love you mostest.”

Actress Nayanthara, who is also a good friend of Samantha, took to her stories to congratulate the actress on her milestone.

Samantha then shared a screen shot of X, where #14yearsofSamanthalegacy was seen trending.

The actress captioned it: “Could have been a little subtle but what the heck… I love you mostest.”

Actress Nayanthara, who is also a good friend of Samantha, took to her stories to congratulate the actress on her milestone.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement