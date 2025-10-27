Sachin Chandwade, Jamtara 2 Actor, Dies By Suicide At 25 - Reports

Sachin Chandwade death

A report in Maharashtra Times claims that the Marathi actor was found hanging at his Jalgaon residence. When his family members saw him hanging from a ceiling fan, they immediately took him to a private hospital close to his village, Undirkhede. After his health deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital in Dhule. Sachin died on October 24 at around 1.30 AM amid treatment.