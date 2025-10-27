Sachin Chandwade, Jamtara 2 Actor, Dies By Suicide At 25 - Reports

Sachin Chandwade of Jamtara 2 fame died by suicide. He was 25 years old.

Actor Sachin Chandwade, who featured in the Netflix show Jamtara 2, has passed away at the age of 25. As per reports, he died by suicide. Sachin was found hanging at his hometown in Jalgaon by his family members on October 23, 2025. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors failed to save him.

Sachin Chandwade death

A report in Maharashtra Times claims that the Marathi actor was found hanging at his Jalgaon residence. When his family members saw him hanging from a ceiling fan, they immediately took him to a private hospital close to his village, Undirkhede. After his health deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital in Dhule. Sachin died on October 24 at around 1.30 AM amid treatment.

Following his demise, the Parola police registered a case of "accidental death." The reason for Sachin Chandwade's death is not known yet.

Apart from being an actor, Sachin was also a software engineer. Reportedly, he was employed at an IT Park in Pune. He starred in the crime drama series Jamtara 2 (2022), the sequel to Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020).

Sachin's last post on Instagram was five days ago. He had shared the poster of his upcoming Marathi film Asurvan, where he had a pivotal role alongside Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare. Directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, the film is scheduled to release this year.

Sachin's death is a huge setback for the film. The makers are yet to release a statement on the actor's death.

May Sachin Chanwade's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

