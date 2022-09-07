Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna Finally Gives An Update On Shooting ‘Pushpa 2’ With Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun yet again in the sequel of 2021 Telugu hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun
Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 4:56 pm

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Goodbye’, a family entertainer starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and others. The actress along with the cast launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday.

During the event, Rashmika also talked about the love she’s been getting for her film with Allu Arjun, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and becoming a ‘national crush’. Further sharing an update on the film’s much awaited sequel, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the actress said, “With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days.” However, she also said that currently she’s just excited to share screen space with Big B. “But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…” she quipped.

At the press conference, Rashmika Mandanna was also asked what are the things in the film industry that she wants to say goodbye to, and she replied, “Not just the industry but one thing in my life which I would like to say goodbye to is Covid-19. I would like to say goodbye to all the negativity around us. I’m a happy, positive person so I wish the world would also like that.”

Further asked how she picks her films, Rashmika said, “I’ve always picked scripts based on my gut feeling. I believe that what is meant to be for me will happen to me. I feel like that’s the universe’s way of saying it.”

She added, “I’m at a point in my career, where I’m testing the waters. I don’t know what’s right or wrong. I don’t know what people expect of me. I am an actor and I want to do good films. I also want to have fun while I do it. This film is so special because of the things you have already seen in the trailer. So, it’s going to be extremely special.”

‘Goodbye’ is slated to release in theatres on October 7.

