Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

Reportedly, over 1,000 villages and 61,000 hectares of farmland are submerged due to heavy rains in Punjab
Celebs from the state and also from Bollywood have offered support to the victims
It is one of the worst floods since 1988
Punjab is currently grappling with its worst floods since 1988, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The situation has intensified due to additional rains, with several villages being submerged and families displaced. Villages in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts are the worst-hit. Reportedly, the floods have claimed 37 lives.
Several celebs, including actors and musicians, have come forward to extend support to flood victims in Punjab.
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and others pray for flood victims in Punjab
Shah Rukh Khan has sent his prayers to the affected. "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break," he wrote on X.
Sanjay Dutt wrote, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is heartbreaking. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."
"Heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Praying for strength, safety and relief for all," Sidharth Malhotra wrote on X to express his feelings.
Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Scrolling and seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakhshē."
Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday and others also expressed solidarity.
Punjabi film fraternity extends support
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar with the help of NGOs and the local administration. “Together, we can rebuild,” his team wrote on Instagram.
Ammy Virk is supporting 200 families affected by the floods. He wrote on X, "Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."
Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and Karan Aujla, among others, are also donating to organisations that are working to help the flood victims.