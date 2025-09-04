Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

The flood victims in Punjab have found support from actors and music icons of the state. Also, Bollywood celebs have sent their prayers to the victims.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celebs react to Punjab flood
Celebs send prayers and strength to Punjab flood victims Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Reportedly, over 1,000 villages and 61,000 hectares of farmland are submerged due to heavy rains in Punjab

  • Celebs from the state and also from Bollywood have offered support to the victims

  • It is one of the worst floods since 1988

Punjab is currently grappling with its worst floods since 1988, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The situation has intensified due to additional rains, with several villages being submerged and families displaced. Villages in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts are the worst-hit. Reportedly, the floods have claimed 37 lives.

Several celebs, including actors and musicians, have come forward to extend support to flood victims in Punjab.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and others pray for flood victims in Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan has sent his prayers to the affected. "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break," he wrote on X.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is heartbreaking. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

Punjab floods: Rescue work underway - | PTI |
Punjab Declares All 23 Districts Flood-Hit; Jammu Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Rivers Swell

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

"Heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Praying for strength, safety and relief for all," Sidharth Malhotra wrote on X to express his feelings.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Scrolling and seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakhshē."

Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday and others also expressed solidarity.

Punjabi film fraternity extends support

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar with the help of NGOs and the local administration. “Together, we can rebuild,” his team wrote on Instagram.

Ammy Virk is supporting 200 families affected by the floods. He wrote on X, "Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."

Widespread rain has further deepened the flood crisis, raising fear of inundating more villages and damaging crops in the low-lying areas. - File photo
Punjab Floods Claim 29 Lives; PM Modi Assures Support, State Government Seeks Relief

BY Outlook News Desk

Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and Karan Aujla, among others, are also donating to organisations that are working to help the flood victims.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Iyer Comes Out To Bat For West Zone

  2. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  3. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

  4. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  5. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Anisimova Shocks Swiatek To Avenge Wimbledon Final Drubbing

  2. US Open 2025: Sensational Sinner Crushes Musetti In Straight Sets To Advance To Semis

  3. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur, US Open 2025 QF: Gruelling Four-Set Win Sends Canadian To Semis

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025 QF Highlights: Top Seed Advances To Semis In Style

  5. US Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Alex De Minaur Into The Final Four

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  3. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  4. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  5. India Allows Foreign Minorities To Stay Without Passports; Muslims Excluded

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  5. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide