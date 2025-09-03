Punjab Declares All 23 Districts Flood-Hit; Jammu Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Rivers Swell

Delhi: Rescues in Najafgarh

In the national capital, over 10 residents were rescued from Jharoda Kalan village in Najafgarh after rain-induced flooding. "Information was received that some residents were stranded in knee-deep water in Jharoda Kalan. Multiple teams, including that of Delhi Police, were rushed to the spot and those stranded were safely evacuated," a senior police officer told PTI. The evacuees were shifted to a government school.