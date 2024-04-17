After the success of ‘Euphoria’, Sydney Sweeney has risen to become one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. The actor has worked in some of the most important films of the decade that have been bankrolled by the biggest production houses in the industry. As the actor is on the rise, Hollywood producer Carol Baum has come forward to diss the actor and her acting prowess.
As reported by Daily Mail, Carol Baum was recently seen at the screening of her 1988 film – ‘Dead Ringers.’ At the screening, she talked about Sydney Sweeney after she had watched her film – ‘Anyone But You.’ The news portal quoted the producer saying, “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.”
Baum said that she chose to watch ‘Anyone But You’ to understand the hype behind the actor. She continued, “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer.”
The producer acknowledged her reservations about working with Sweeney. However, she admitted uncertainty about rejecting the chance to produce a film featuring Sweeney if her involvement could secure the project's approval. She added, “We all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”
Baum is known for films like ‘Father Of The Bride,’ ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, and ‘The Good Girl.’ On the work front, Sweeney was last seen in ‘Immaculate.’ She has responded to Baum’s comment about her as of now.