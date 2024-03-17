Sydney Sweeney Is 'Excited' As She Provides Major Update On 'Euphoria' Season 3

Popular actress Sydney Sweeney isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as she announced her return to ‘Euphoria,’ which is set to commence filming for season three.
During a recent chat with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the actress was questioned about her plans “to take a little time off after all this madness” following a busy past year with press tours for ‘Anyone but You,’ ‘Madame Web,’ and ‘Immaculate.’
However, Sweeney informed him that next on her agenda is filming for the upcoming season of Sam Levinson’s hit HBO series. “I go into ‘Euphoria,’” she mentioned. She remained secretive when the interviewer asked her more questions and even any tiny updates regarding the show. When asked if she’s at least seen the script of the highly-awaited season, the actress coyly said, “Maybe. I don’t know.”
Additionally, she did mention, “I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it. I’m excited, it’s like family.” Sydney, who played Cassandra “Cassie” Howard, garnered unanimous acclaim for her performance, which also earned her an Emmy nomination.
Helmed by Sam Levinson, ‘Euphoria’ also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Algee Smith. The show initially premiered to widespread acclaim in 2019 and made a comeback for its second season in 2022. The second season ended at a cliff-hanger and the wait till the third season seems extremely long.
PEOPLE had previously confirmed that production of the upcoming season would commence in 2024. This confirmation followed a special presentation in November 2023 unveiling the HBO and Max 2024 content slate, which revealed that the show’s third season won’t premiere until 2025.
Meanwhile, other than ‘Euphoria 3,’ Sydney will also be seen in ‘Echo Valley’ and ‘Eden.’ Currently, she’s gearing up for the release of ‘Immaculate,’ which is set to release on March 22.