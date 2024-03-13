Art & Entertainment

SXSW 2024: Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Sydney Sweeney Rock The ‘Immaculate’, ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘The Gutter’ Premieres – View Pics

March 13, 2024
Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Sydney Sweeney Photo: Jack Plunkett
The cast and crew of ‘Immaculate’, ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘The Gutter’ came down for the world premieres of their respective films at the South By Southwest Film Festival. Celebs like Emily Blunt, Susan Sarandon, Ryan Gosling, Sydney Sweeney and many other bigwigs from Hollywood were seen cheering for their films.

The who’s who of the film industry came down to attend the film premieres. They lauded the films, cheered incessantly and also interacted with the media and got photos clicked with fans at the film festival. It’s occasions like these that celebs get a taste of whether or not the film that they’ve made have had an impact of the audiences or not.

Here are a few glimpses from the prestigious SXSW 2024:

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Benedetta Porcaroli posses with group of sinister nuns before the world premiere of ‘Immaculate’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Sydney Sweeney, right, and composer Will Bates arrive for the world premiere of ‘Immaculate’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Producer Christopher Casanova arrives for the world premiere of ‘Immaculate’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Simona Tabasco arrives for the world premiere of ‘Immaculate’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Director Michael Mohan arrives for the world premiere of ‘Immaculate’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Director David Leitch, from left, Ryan Gosling and Kelly McCormick, arrive for the world premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Hannah Waddingham arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Winston Duke arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Emily Blunt arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Stephanie Hsu arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Susan Sarandon, left, and D’Arcy Carden arrive for the world premiere of ‘The Gutter’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Terrell Battle arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Gutter’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Yassir Lester, left, and Paul Reiser arrive for the world premiere of ‘The Gutter’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Isaiah Lester arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Gutter’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW 2024
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
D’Arcy Carden arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Gutter’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

