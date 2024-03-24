Art & Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney: Discussing New ‘Euphoria’ Season 'As Scary As Talking About Marvel'

IANS
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Instagram
Sydney Sweeney Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sydney Sweeney is not letting anything slip about the new edition of her fan-favourite series ‘Euphoria’.

During the Sydney Sweeney in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event in New York City, the actress (26) briefly chatted with MTV’s Josh Horowitz about the upcoming third season of ‘Euphoria’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

However, she revealed that she couldn't say much about it. "Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel", Sweeney joked, comparing it to the super secret comic book and film franchise.

She continued, "I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

When Horowitz told the star that fans are "excited" for the forthcoming season, Sweeney — who portrays character Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series — responded: "I’m excited too. I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age. And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy (life). I love it.”

Euphoria’ was renewed for a 3rd season in February 2022, but new episodes won't be released until at least 2025.

WATCH

PHOTOS

