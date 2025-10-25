Piyush Pandey Death: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher And Others Pay Tribute To The Advertising Stalwart

Anupam Kher turned emotional and recalled spending time with Pandey, both "good and bad", watching his Ad Campaigns' Slogans on television and in cinema halls. "And then all those slogans would become an important part of all our lives! And since he himself was such a charismatic personality! So he too became an important part of our lives! Such a spirited person actually never leaves our lives! Yes! Now we won't meet him at the airport, at some function, or just anywhere! And he won't say, 'Yaar!! You've looked exactly the same for so many years! What's the secret of your youth!' We'll miss that! Farewell, my friend! Om Shanti!", he wrote.