Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Badshah

There have been reports that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and rapper-singer Badshah are dating each other. Their relationship rumours sparked when in December last year Hania shared pictures of herself with the rapper on her Instagram handle. It added fuel when in April Badshah flew to Dubai to meet Hania.
In an interview, Hania opened up about the rumours and said that she and Badshah are just 'great friends '. She also said that had she been married, people wouldn't have speculated that she was dating the rapper.
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, when Hania was asked about her favourite song at the moment, she took the name of 'God Damn' by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla and also said that the song is "good." When she was asked about her choice of Badshah's song sparking the dating rumours with the rapper, the 'Mere Humsafar' actress laughed and replied, "No, it's a great song."
She further said, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."
While opening up about how she and Badshah became friends, Hania revealed she became friends with the rapper through the internet. "It was just Instagram. On one of my crazy Reels, he commented something, and my friend said, 'I think Badshah commented on your post.' I said, 'Really?' and then I checked it. He had dm'ed me, so we just spoke a little bit," said the Pakistani actress.
She continued, "Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a nice person, and he is just so real. I think that's one common thing, and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would enquire, 'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens''.