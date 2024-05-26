Art & Entertainment

Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Badshah

Hania Aamir and Badshah's dating rumours sparked when in December last year the actress shared pictures of herself with the rapper on her Instagram handle.

Instagram
Hania Aamir and Badshah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

There have been reports that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and rapper-singer Badshah are dating each other. Their relationship rumours sparked when in December last year Hania shared pictures of herself with the rapper on her Instagram handle. It added fuel when in April Badshah flew to Dubai to meet Hania.

In an interview, Hania opened up about the rumours and said that she and Badshah are just 'great friends '. She also said that had she been married, people wouldn't have speculated that she was dating the rapper. 

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, when Hania was asked about her favourite song at the moment, she took the name of 'God Damn' by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla and also said that the song is "good." When she was asked about her choice of Badshah's song sparking the dating rumours with the rapper, the 'Mere Humsafar' actress laughed and replied, "No, it's a great song."

Hania Aamir, Badshah
Hania Aamir, Badshah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She further said, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."

While opening up about how she and Badshah became friends, Hania revealed she became friends with the rapper through the internet. "It was just Instagram. On one of my crazy Reels, he commented something, and my friend said, 'I think Badshah commented on your post.' I said, 'Really?' and then I checked it. He had dm'ed me, so we just spoke a little bit," said the Pakistani actress.

She continued, "Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a nice person, and he is just so real. I think that's one common thing, and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would enquire, 'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens''.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Storm Intensifies To 'Severe Cyclonic' Level; To Make Landfall At Midnight
  2. Delhi: 3 People Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Krishna Nagar
  3. Goa: 4 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured As Bus Rams Into Roadside Shanties
  4. Bangladesh MP Murder: Gold Smuggling 'Reason' Behind Crime; Search For Body Parts Continues | Probe Details
  5. Delhi: 7 Children Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar
Entertainment News
  1. SHINee Unveils Special 16th Debut Anniversary Video For 'Honesty', Featuring Late Member Jonghyun
  2. Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Badshah
  3. Richard Sherman Dies At 95: Oscar-Winning Disney Legend Passes Away Due To Age-Related Illness
  4. Nicki Minaj Released From Custody After Being Detained In Amsterdam For Drug Possession; Manchester Show Postponed
  5. Cannes 2024: Sean Baker's 'Anora' Wins Palme d'Or, Check Out The Full List Of Winners Of The Film Festival
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: In-Form PV Sindhu Faces Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Geneva Open 2024: Casper Ruud Clinches His Third Title Ahead Of Roland Garros
  3. FA Cup Final: Ratcliffe 'Proud' Of Man Utd's Win But Avoids Ten Hag In Celebratory Message
  4. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Gautam Gambhir's Spotlight: 'Hype Is Created By You Guys'
  5. Monaco GP Qualifying: Verstappen's Record Bid Ends, Leclerc Takes Pole - In Pics
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest