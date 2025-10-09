This week, there is an exciting lineup of movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, among others. Whether you are a fan of thrillers, action or superhero dramas, there’s something for everyone in the list across several OTT platforms and theatres. From Teja Sajja's Mirai, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 to Search: The Naina Murder Case and The Smashing Machine, here's the list of major OTT and theatrical releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025).