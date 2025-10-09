OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

OTT and theatrical releases this week: From Teja Sajja's Mirai, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 to Search: The Naina Murder Case and The Smashing Machine, here's the list of major OTT and theatrical releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025).

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025) Photo: IMDb, Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week is packed with interesting movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and others

  • Major releases include Teja Sajja's Mirai, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2, Search: The Naina Murder Case and The Smashing Machine

  • Have a look at the list of major OTT and theatrical releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025)

This week, there is an exciting lineup of movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, among others. Whether you are a fan of thrillers, action or superhero dramas, there’s something for everyone in the list across several OTT platforms and theatres. From Teja Sajja's Mirai, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 to Search: The Naina Murder Case and The Smashing Machine, here's the list of major OTT and theatrical releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025).

Top OTT releases of this week (October 6-12, 2025)

Néro the Assassin - Netflix (October 8)

Set in France, the period drama tells the story of a ruthless professional assassin Néro (Pio Marmaï), for Nicolas de Rochemort (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing), the vice consul of Lamartine City. Rochemort hires Nero to kill his daughter Hortense's (Alice Isaaz) fiancé, as he wants her to marry the Prince of Ségur. Nero sets out to find his estranged daughter from the enemies after being betrayed by his master.

South OTT Releases This Week: Mirai, Veduvan, Tribanadhari Barbarik And More - IMDb, Instagram
South OTT Releases This Week: Mirai, Veduvan, Tribanadhari Barbarik And More

BY Garima Das

Boots - Netflix (October 9)

This coming-of-age series is inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine. It is about a gay teenager named Cameron, who joins the Marine Corps with his best friend. It shows how both navigate the challenges and discover themselves in the world of the US Marine Corps boot camp in the 1990s.

Related Content
Related Content

The Resurrected - Netflix (October 9)

This Chinese-language supernatural revenge thriller follows two mothers, played by Shu Qi and Sinje Lee, who bring back a deceased ringleader to avenge their kidnapped daughters.

War 2 - Netflix (October 9)

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has released on Netflix today. Roshan has reprised his role of secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who is accused of betraying his nation, and his former batchmate Vikram (Jr NTR) is assigned to find him. The spy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is filled with lots of high-octane action sequences and a weak plotline.

Mirai - JioHotstar (October 9)

The superhero film revolves around the warrior who has to protect the nine sacred scriptures that have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. It is combined with mythical elements, human values and emotions like hatred, greed, compassion and others.

It stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in key roles.

https://www.hotstar.com/in/clips/mirai-trailer/1271461803/watch

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata - Netflix (October 10)

This Netflix original animated series is about the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Kantara Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai- South films releasing in theatres this week - IMDb
South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 To Dhanush’s Idli Kadai

BY Garima Das

Search: The Naina Murder Case - JioHotstar (October 10)

The show follows ACP Sanyukta Das (Sensharma, a seasoned investigator drawn into the murder of a teenage girl just as she plans to move departments to salvage her crumbling marriage. But before she signs off, the murder of a teenage girl pulls her into one last case, one that threatens to upend her life and exposes the darkest secrets of everyone involved. The crime thriller also stars Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, Shraddha Das and others.

Here are the other titles you can enjoy this week

  • Saquon - Amazon Prime Video (October 9)

  • My Father, the BTK Killer - Netflix (October 10)

  • Old Money - Netflix (October 10)

  • The Woman in Cabin 10 - Netflix (October 10)

  • John Candy: I Like Me - Amazon Prime Video (October 10)

  • The Last Frontier - Apple TV+ (October 10)

  • Typhoon Family - Netflix (October 11)

Theatrical releases of the week (October 10)

The Smashing Machine

Wrestler-turned-superstar Dwayne Johnson plays legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film explores Mark’s struggles with addiction to painkillers. The Smashing Machine is inspired by the 2002 HBO documentary with the same name.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, starring Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, and Arjun Mathur, marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. The black comedy thriller is set in the English countryside and blends together suspense, humour, sharp historical undertones, and a commentary on identity.

Tron: Ares

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the sci-fi film stars Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeff Bridges, and Greta Lee, among others. It is the story about mankind's interaction with artificial intelligence.

Other theatrical releases of this week include Feminichi Fathima, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Avihitham, Constable, and Irudhi Muyarchi, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Trouble As SA-W Dominate With Ball

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  3. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  4. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

  5. Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  4. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: The Gorkhalis Level Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Jhingan Sees Red As IND Trail Against SGP Via Fandi's Goal

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Trouble As SA-W Dominate With Ball