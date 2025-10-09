This week is packed with interesting movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and others
This week, there is an exciting lineup of movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, among others. Whether you are a fan of thrillers, action or superhero dramas, there’s something for everyone in the list across several OTT platforms and theatres. From Teja Sajja's Mirai, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 to Search: The Naina Murder Case and The Smashing Machine, here's the list of major OTT and theatrical releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025).
Top OTT releases of this week (October 6-12, 2025)
Néro the Assassin - Netflix (October 8)
Set in France, the period drama tells the story of a ruthless professional assassin Néro (Pio Marmaï), for Nicolas de Rochemort (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing), the vice consul of Lamartine City. Rochemort hires Nero to kill his daughter Hortense's (Alice Isaaz) fiancé, as he wants her to marry the Prince of Ségur. Nero sets out to find his estranged daughter from the enemies after being betrayed by his master.
Boots - Netflix (October 9)
This coming-of-age series is inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine. It is about a gay teenager named Cameron, who joins the Marine Corps with his best friend. It shows how both navigate the challenges and discover themselves in the world of the US Marine Corps boot camp in the 1990s.
The Resurrected - Netflix (October 9)
This Chinese-language supernatural revenge thriller follows two mothers, played by Shu Qi and Sinje Lee, who bring back a deceased ringleader to avenge their kidnapped daughters.
War 2 - Netflix (October 9)
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has released on Netflix today. Roshan has reprised his role of secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who is accused of betraying his nation, and his former batchmate Vikram (Jr NTR) is assigned to find him. The spy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is filled with lots of high-octane action sequences and a weak plotline.
Mirai - JioHotstar (October 9)
The superhero film revolves around the warrior who has to protect the nine sacred scriptures that have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. It is combined with mythical elements, human values and emotions like hatred, greed, compassion and others.
It stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in key roles.
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata - Netflix (October 10)
This Netflix original animated series is about the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.
Search: The Naina Murder Case - JioHotstar (October 10)
The show follows ACP Sanyukta Das (Sensharma, a seasoned investigator drawn into the murder of a teenage girl just as she plans to move departments to salvage her crumbling marriage. But before she signs off, the murder of a teenage girl pulls her into one last case, one that threatens to upend her life and exposes the darkest secrets of everyone involved. The crime thriller also stars Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, Shraddha Das and others.
Here are the other titles you can enjoy this week
Saquon - Amazon Prime Video (October 9)
My Father, the BTK Killer - Netflix (October 10)
Old Money - Netflix (October 10)
The Woman in Cabin 10 - Netflix (October 10)
John Candy: I Like Me - Amazon Prime Video (October 10)
The Last Frontier - Apple TV+ (October 10)
Typhoon Family - Netflix (October 11)
Theatrical releases of the week (October 10)
The Smashing Machine
Wrestler-turned-superstar Dwayne Johnson plays legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film explores Mark’s struggles with addiction to painkillers. The Smashing Machine is inspired by the 2002 HBO documentary with the same name.
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, starring Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, and Arjun Mathur, marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. The black comedy thriller is set in the English countryside and blends together suspense, humour, sharp historical undertones, and a commentary on identity.
Tron: Ares
Directed by Joachim Rønning, the sci-fi film stars Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeff Bridges, and Greta Lee, among others. It is the story about mankind's interaction with artificial intelligence.
Other theatrical releases of this week include Feminichi Fathima, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Avihitham, Constable, and Irudhi Muyarchi, among others.