Actress Nimrat Kaur had to gain 15 kg for her role in 'Dasvi.' In the film, she plays Bimla Devi, actor Abhishek Bachchan's wife. Kaur was ridiculed for her weight gain, and she has now responded to the critics in her most recent social media post.

The 'Airlift' actress recently shared before-and-after photos of herself with the weight increase and after reducing it, along with a strong letter.

Kaur took to Instagram on Tuesday to show before-and-after photos of herself sporting the same athleisure gear. The left photograph in the collage showed her with the extra weight she had gained for the film, while the right photograph showed her after losing it. Kaur captioned the post, "Weigh on it…Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won’t speak."

In the photos, Kaur included a lengthy statement describing how others around her reacted to her eating habits when she was attempting to acquire weight. She started, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime."

The actress stated that she is generally classified as a small to medium body type, but she was a little more than 15 kilos heavier than usual after being compelled to size up for 'Dasvi.' She stated that while she enjoyed the procedure after some hesitation, those around her frequently made snarky remarks, made inappropriate jokes, or offered unwanted recommendations about what she should eat.

She added, "This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me."

She concluded her post by stressing the need of being more mindful, sensitive, and empathetic. She wrote, "Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's."

Kaur's tweet drew a lot of attention from both her followers and celebs. Diana Penty replied, "Hell yeah." while Vaani Kapoor reacted with clapping emojis and a red heart emoji. Sophie Choudhary responded with clapping emojis. Akshay Oberoi wrote, "This is an amazing post. You are and will always be a baller."

Kaur plays Bimla Devi in 'Dasvi,' a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Bimla becomes an accidental chief minister after her husband Ganga Ram Chaudhary, played by Abhishek Bachchan, lands up in jail. The film also stars Yami Gautam, who plays a cop who provokes Ganga Ram Chaudhary to clear his Class 10 exams from jail. It was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.