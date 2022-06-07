Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Neve Campbell Exits ‘Scream 6’; Says, ‘The Offer Didn't Equate To The Value I've Brought To The Franchise

Actress Neve Campbell, who has been associated with the slasher horror film franchise 'Scream' since its inception has decided to move on and not return to reprise her role for the sixth instalment of the movie.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 5:29 pm

Neve Campbell, star of the ‘Scream’ film series, will not be returning for the sixth instalment.

The actor, who has reprised her role of Sidney Prescott in the previous five movies in the slasher film series, said the proposal she received for the upcoming project "did not equate to the value" she has brought to the Paramount/Spyglass Media-backed franchise.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next ‘Scream ‘film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream.’ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," Campbell said in a statement to Variety.

"It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," she added.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have not yet responded to Campbell's exit.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing ‘Scream 6’, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The makers are planning to start the production later this year and are eyeing a March 2023 release.

[With Inputs From PTI]

