Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Issue Apology For Violating Tirupati Temple Rules

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara tied the knot in Chennai on June 9.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 5:50 pm

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9. The couple has been served a legal notice for breaking temple restrictions at the Tirumala shrine. Nayanthara was photographed stepping into the temple grounds while wearing her footwear and also conducting a photo shoot. The Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board has forbidden both acts on the premises. The couple has now issued a public apology for the violation.

Shivan has issued an apology for violating the rules. 

“After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati.Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," he told India Today.

In the notice served by temple authorities, it was explained in detail the violations done by the newly-wed couple. 

“She (Nayanatara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security reacted immediately. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her," the Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore told ANI. 

Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot at the Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. Guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, and others. Shivan had also stated that he and the actor had planned for the wedding to take place in Tirupati. Due to logistical difficulties, their idea was scrapped.

