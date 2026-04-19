Nadia Farès Passes Away At 57: The Crimson River Star Leaves Behind A Cinematic Legacy

Summary of this article
Nadia Farès passes away at 57 after cardiac arrest and a week-long coma.
The Crimson River star built a 30-year career across French cinema.
Actress had undergone multiple surgeries including brain aneurysm and heart treatments.
Nadia Farès passes away at 57, marking the end of a remarkable journey in French cinema that quietly extended into international screens as well. The actor, best known for her role in The Crimson River, died after spending a week in a coma, leaving behind a legacy shaped by resilience, versatility and an unmistakable screen presence.
Her family confirmed that she had suffered a cardiac arrest after being found unconscious in a swimming pool. Despite medical care, she did not recover.
Nadia Farès death confirmed by family
In a statement released by her daughters, the loss was described in deeply personal terms. It was shared that “immense sadness” was felt following her passing, with the note adding that while France had lost a significant artist, they had lost a mother above all.
Authorities had initiated an investigation into the circumstances, but it was later confirmed that no foul play was involved.
Soon after, tributes began to surface online. Her daughter Cylia Chasman shared an emotional message, where it was expressed that pride and gratitude would carry forward her mother’s memory. It was also conveyed that the bond they shared had deepened in recent months.
The Crimson River star’s life and career
Born in Marrakesh, Nadia Farès built her career through the 1990s before gaining wider recognition in the early 2000s. Her performance in The Crimson River became a defining moment, opening doors to a broader international audience.
Over the years, she moved between French cinema and global projects, including appearances in Hollywood films. Her work reflected both range and commitment, often grounded in emotionally complex roles.
She had also been open about her health struggles, having undergone multiple surgeries over the years, including a brain aneurysm procedure and heart-related treatments.
In a poignant turn, Farès was preparing to step into a new phase of her career, with plans to direct and write her own film later this year. That project now remains unfinished, adding a quiet sense of what could have been to an already profound loss.