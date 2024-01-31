Mohit Suri To Collaborate With Aditya Chopra's YRF For An Upcoming Romantic Film? Here's What We Know

Director Mohit Suri, best known for directing iconic romantic films, is set to join hands with Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. According to a latest report, the director has been signed by the production house for a love story that will be released later this year.
As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ director has been signed by Yash Raj Films for a love story between a young couple. The film is set to be produced by Akshaye Widhwani. This is the first time he will be dipping his toes in film production. The news portal quoted a source who said that Mohit Suri is one of the best filmmakers when it comes to romance.
The source said, “The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best filmmakers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre, and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country.”
While a lot of details about the film have not been made public, it is revealed that the movie will cast fresh faces. The project has not been titled as of now. The source also added, “Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting.”
Mohit Suri’s last directorial ‘Ek Villain Returns’ starred Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. The movie was not as successful as its predecessor. As a director, Mohit Suri has helmed films like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, and ‘Awarapan’ to name a few. He has consistently delivered good films in the romance genre.