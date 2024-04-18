Art & Entertainment

'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna Announces Her Second Pregnancy - Check Adorable Pics Inside

Smriti Khanna has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Gautam Gupta. She shared a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

Advertisement

Instagram
Smriti Khanna announces her second pregnancy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Best known for her role in the hit television serial – ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, Smriti Khanna has taken to her Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second child. The actor shared a series of adorable pictures from her maternity photoshoot and announced this news to her fans. Her fans have started pouring their love for the actor.

Taking to her Instagram, Smriti Khanna penned a long note. She revealed that her second child is due in September. She wrote, “After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We’ve dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet our newest love. Here’s to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!”

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here. 

The actor was seen in a peach-coloured bodycon dress that was embellished with stones. She had pulled her hair back in a ponytail. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with her husband, her daughter Anayka, and her pet golden retriever Lucas. The post has fetched over 61K likes. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “OMG BEST NEWS EVER.” A second fan wrote, “Yayyy I knew it... I knew it when you posted Anayka's pics earlier…super excited wooohooooooooo.” A third fan commented, “Omgggggg best news everrrrrr congratulationsssssssss to all of you.” Celebrities like Esha Gupta, Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij, and Mouni Roy also commented on the post.

Advertisement

Smriti Khanna tied the knot with Gautam Gupta in November 2017. They welcomed their daughter Anayka in April 2020.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured