Best known for her role in the hit television serial – ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, Smriti Khanna has taken to her Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second child. The actor shared a series of adorable pictures from her maternity photoshoot and announced this news to her fans. Her fans have started pouring their love for the actor.
Taking to her Instagram, Smriti Khanna penned a long note. She revealed that her second child is due in September. She wrote, “After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We’ve dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet our newest love. Here’s to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!”
Advertisement
Take a look at the post here.
The actor was seen in a peach-coloured bodycon dress that was embellished with stones. She had pulled her hair back in a ponytail. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with her husband, her daughter Anayka, and her pet golden retriever Lucas. The post has fetched over 61K likes. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “OMG BEST NEWS EVER.” A second fan wrote, “Yayyy I knew it... I knew it when you posted Anayka's pics earlier…super excited wooohooooooooo.” A third fan commented, “Omgggggg best news everrrrrr congratulationsssssssss to all of you.” Celebrities like Esha Gupta, Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij, and Mouni Roy also commented on the post.
Advertisement
Smriti Khanna tied the knot with Gautam Gupta in November 2017. They welcomed their daughter Anayka in April 2020.