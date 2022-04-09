Malaika Arora Finally Opens Up On Her Horrific Road Accident

Actress Malaika Arora recently met an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway and sustained minor injuries. The actress shared a long note on her Instagram, reacting on the situation for the first time. In the note, Arora thanked everyone who helped her.

Sharing a picture, Arora wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that (sic).”

"And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it (sic),” Arora wrote.

As soon as she shared the post, her fans and friends dropped ‘get well soon’ messages for the actress. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan commented a biceps and heart emoji, while actress Karishma Kapoor sent hearts.

Arora was on her way back from Pune Fashion Week when she met with an accident. It happened near a food mall where a bus and two cars collided one of which was Arora’s SUV.