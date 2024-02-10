Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara's Fake Instagram Account Surfaces, Actor’s Team Issues Warning

After Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's fake account was made online, the actor's team shared details of it.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 10, 2024

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Photo: Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has become the latest victim to a 'cybercrime incident'. As per the actor’s official statement on Instagram, an unknown person has created Sitara's fake account on Instagram, and has been using it to 'fraudulently pose' as her. The fake account is also being used to send trading and investment links to people. 

To counter that, an investigation is reportedly underway in order to trace the individual behind Sitara's fake Instagram account. 

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to warn people about her daughter's fake account by reposting a statement issued by Mahesh Babu's team. The statement featured details about the case along with a caption that read, “Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one.”

The statement further added, "The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms. Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences.”

Sitara Ghattamaneni has a fan following of more than 1.8 million on Instagram, and she often makes headlines for her candid videos and posts. Recently, she grabbed attention for grooving on the title track of Mahesh Babu's latest release ‘Guntur Kaaram’, which has now made it to OTT as well. 

Earlier in February, she also shared a video with her father, and wrote in her caption, “This one's for you @urstrulymahesh... Guntur Kaaram.” In response to it, her mother Namrata wrote, “You are the best my little firecracker." 

