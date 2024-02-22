Amidst the latest strike by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) that has declared the non-screening of Malayalam films in Kerala, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has issued a statement. In their statement, they have condemned this action and have asked the body to re-examine its decision.
As per reports, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has spoken up against the FEUOK strike. The FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan, has said that FEUOK’s decision not to release Malayalam films in cinemas is condemnable. News18 quoted FEFKA’s statement which said, “FEUOK, through its decision, is showing its contempt to Malayalam cinema, workers, history, audience, Malayalam lovers and the society. This is highly condemnable. We expect FEUOK will reexamine its decision to go ahead with the strike.”
The dispute started when the FEUOK declared not to screen Malayalam films in cinemas across Kerala starting from February 22. The body took this step as a sign of protest against the recent initiatives launched by the Film Producers Association regarding film releases. The dispute between these two bodies has started due to two reasons. The president of FEUOK highlighted the reasons.
K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK talked about the rise in the price of projectors. This has made it difficult for them to oblige with the needs put forward by the Film Producers Association. The FEUOK wants theater owners to be able to choose the projectors they use. On the other hand, the producers' association wants to use their equipment for screenings, which could be an additional cost for theatre owners.
FEUOK's decision comes from the producers consistently breaking the 42-day gap between theatrical and OTT releases. Despite objections and calls to maintain this minimum screening period, producers have frequently released films earlier. This move is anticipated to affect upcoming movies like ‘Manjummel Boys’ and high-budget productions such as the Dileep and Shine Tom Chacko-starrer ‘Thankamani’. However, films already shown in theaters, like ‘Bramayugam’ and ‘Premalu’ will not be affected by this decision.