Sanjeev Sivan Announces Malayalam Film With Pookutty, Keeravani With An Ensemble Cast

After winning rare reviews at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival for his Malayalam film, ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’, director Sanjeev Sivan has announced his next project featuring Oscar winners Resul Pookutty and Keeravani.

IANS
IANS

February 14, 2024

Sanjeev Sivan and Zarina Wahab Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Sanjeev has zeroed down on Zarina Wahab who will play a key role in what he has termed to be a horror comedy.

He told IANS that the film will start rolling from June and will be shot in Kerala and South Korea.

The camera is being handled by Manoj Pillai, sound by Pookutty, music by Keeravani, editor will be Sreekar Prasad while his wife Deepti Sivan will be the executive producer.

Sanjeev is the youngest in the popular film family based in the state capital city that includes his late father Sivan and his three sons: ace cameraman Santosh Sivan, directors Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan.

Sivan and Santosh are both National Award recipients.

Sanjeev, has won numerous other awards and after a long stint in the documentary film arena, he has moved fully into commercial films.

