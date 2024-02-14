Sanjeev Sivan Announces Malayalam Film With Pookutty, Keeravani With An Ensemble Cast

After winning rare reviews at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival for his Malayalam film, ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’, director Sanjeev Sivan has announced his next project featuring Oscar winners Resul Pookutty and Keeravani.

Sanjeev has zeroed down on Zarina Wahab who will play a key role in what he has termed to be a horror comedy.