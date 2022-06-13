Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces New Season Taking A Dig At 'GPS Enabled Currency Notes'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has announced the return of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with a new video that highlights the dangers of disinformation. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces New Season Taking A Dig At 'GPS Enabled Currency Notes'
Amitabh Bachchan in KBC Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:47 pm

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has announced the return of his popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) with a new video in which the screen icon uses the viral and false claims of "GPS-enabled Rs 2,000 rupee notes" to highlight the dangers of disinformation. 

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetization six years ago, many news channels had claimed that the new Rs 2,000 currency note would have an in-built GPS that would track its location. 

The 50-second promo, released by Sony TV, poked fun at these erroneous claims, with Bachchan resuming his role as the show's host and asking a contestant named Guddi a question.

In the video, the veteran actor is seen asking the contestant 'Out of the typewriter, television, satellite, and Rs 2,000 note, what has GPS technology in them?' The contestant confidently chooses a Rs 2,000 currency note as her answer, only to be told by Bachchan that the correct answer was a satellite.

When the contestant asks if Bachchan was joking, he says, "What you believed as the truth was the joke". When the candidate claims she acquired the information from news sites and so it is their fault, Bachchan reminds her that the loss is hers, even if it was a journalist's mistake.

The clip soon went viral on social media, with more than 10,000 likes on Twitter itself.

Bachchan has hosted KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

