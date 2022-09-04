Karan Johar Reveals What Shah Rukh Khan's CA Asked The Actor To Learn From Gauri Khan

Season 2 of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is currently streaming on Netflix and in one of the episodes, Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep is seen chatting with interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, at her showroom. Sharing a chat with how Gauri earned well during the pandemic, Karan said, “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.'”

Gauri didn't look impressed and said, “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit.” But Karan went on to praise her further, saying, “More power to you. That's amazing.”

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 2 brings back Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and Samir Soni's wife and actor Neelam Kothari as leading ladies of the show. Gauri Khan and Karan Johar also have guest appearances on the show along with many other industry celebrities.

Shah Rukh is meanwhile, gearing up for his onscreen comeback next year. He has already shot for 'Pathaan' opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and Atlee's 'Jawan' in pipeline. The first looks of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' have garnered a positive response from the audience.