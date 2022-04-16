Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Kaley Cuoco Was Devastated After Losing 'Knives Out 2' Role To Kate Hudson: I Cried All Night Long

'Knives Out 2' has yet to get an official release date from Netflix, although it is likely to arrive this autumn.

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 11:35 am

Actress Kaley Cuoco recently disclosed that she missed out on a much-coveted part in Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2.' The actor went through a rigorous audition procedure but was looked over in favour of actress Kate Hudson, who landed the role in the Netflix-backed murder mystery.

The sequel was shot in Greece with original actor Daniel Craig and a brand-new cast that included Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, and others.

“I was convinced [the part was mine],” Cuoco said. “Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great.”

Cuoco revealed that the day after she was turned down for 'Knives Out 2,' she received a screenplay for the upcoming romantic comedy 'Meet Cute,' in which she co-stars with Pete Davidson. Despite the fact that Cuoco fell in love with the 'Meet Cute' script and would not have been able to feature in the rom-com if she had bagged 'Knives Out 2,' she was nonetheless disappointed about missing out on Johnson's sequel.

“I mean, I was gutted over that,” Cuoco said about losing the 'Knives Out 2' role. “And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate.'”

Cuoco added, “[The whole time prior] I was thinking I was hot shit: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing. But I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. That’s what it was supposed to be, and ‘Knives Out 2’ is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

Cuoco's next project is the second season of 'The Flight Attendant,' which premieres on HBO Max on April 21. 'Knives Out 2' has yet to get an official release date from Netflix, although it is likely to arrive this autumn.

