Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Kajol, Suriya, 'Writing With Fire' Directors Among 397 New Academy Members

Actress Kajol, actor Suriya and directors Sushmit Ghosh, Rintu Thomas, and Reema Kagti are invited from the Indian film industry to be Academy members.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:30 am

Actors Kajol, Suriya, directors Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas of 'Writing With Fire' fame, and writer-filmmaker Reema Kagti are among the 397 new members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity remaining a priority. “The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States,” the Academy said in the statement.

Kajol, the star of Hindi films such as 'My Name Is Khan' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, and Suriya, popular for his work in Tamil cinema through films 'Jai Bhim' and “Soorarai Pottru”, have been invited by the actors branch.

Ghosh and Thomas, whose 'Writing With Fire' was nominated in the best documentary feature category at this year’s Academy Awards, are included in the documentary branch. Kagti, known for Hindi films such as 'Talaash', 'Gully Boy' and 'Gold', is set to join the writers' branch.

From the Indian film industry, Oscar-winner A R Rahman, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ali Afzal as well as producers Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, are already the Academy members. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

