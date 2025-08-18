Janhvi Kapoor Claps Back At Trolls Over Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogan At Janmashtami Event

Jahnvi Kapoor reacts to trolls

Janhvi, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Param Sundari, attended a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday. In a video on social media, she was performing the ritual by breaking the dahi handi with a coconut and chanting, “Bharat Mata ki jai”. A section of netizens commented that it was a religious celebration and not a patriotic one.