Janhvi Kapoor Claps Back At Trolls Over Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogan At Janmashtami Event

Reacting to the trolls over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan at a Dahi handi event, Janhvi Kapoor said that she will utter it every single day.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor reacts to trolling over Bharat Mata Ki Jai chant at Dahi Handi event Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
  • Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai" at Janmashtami event

  • She hit back at trolls by sharing the full video from the event

  • The actress said she will chant the slogan every single day

Celebs often fall prey to online trolling due to their statements or comments on social media or at events. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been trolled for chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” during a Janmashtami event. Here's how she reacted to it.

Jahnvi Kapoor reacts to trolls

Janhvi, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Param Sundari, attended a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday. In a video on social media, she was performing the ritual by breaking the dahi handi with a coconut and chanting, “Bharat Mata ki jai”. A section of netizens commented that it was a religious celebration and not a patriotic one.

She clapped back at trolls via her Instagram Stories, where she posted a clip from the event, where the slogan was already being chanted by the crowd.

"Just for context, full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (If I hadn’t said it after him, it would’ve been a problem, but now that I have, the video’s been cut and turned into meme material) (sic)," Janhvi captioned the post.

She added, "Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi ‘Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii!’”(Not just on Janmashtami, I’ll say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' every single day) (sic)".

Janhvi Kapoors post
Janhvi Kapoor's post Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor
info_icon

At the event, the actress also gave a speech in Marathi, wishing everyone Janmashtami and requesting everyone to watch Param Sundari on August 29.

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the male lead. The film marks Janhvi and Sidharth's first film together. The trailer released recently and it has received an overwhelming response.

