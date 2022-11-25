Hospital Confirms Vikram Gokhale Showing ‘Slow But Steady Improvement’ And ‘Opening His Eyes’

Veteran Bollywood, Marathi films, stage and television actor Vikram Gokhale's health deteriorated recently and he was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital around a fortnight ago. On Thursday, a family friend, talking briefly to the media, said that "Vikram Gokhale has suffered multiple organ failures. The doctors' team is trying its best.”

But now finally there is some good news as the administration of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, where the actor is admitted, issued a press statement. It is mentioned in the statement that Vikram Gokhale is showing improvement and is likely to be off ventilator in 48 hours.

The statement read as , “Noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and showing slow but steady improvement. his B.P. and heart is stable. - Hospital Administration.”

Vikram Gokhale PTI

On Thursday, Vikram’s wife Vrishali too mentioned that he is not responding to treatment as expected. But the hospital had confirmed that he is critical but scoffed off rumours of him being “completely comatose and unresponsive.”

The statement read: “A meeting between the family of renowned actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale and treating doctors took place at 10.00 am and this is the official press statement from the hospital. Noted Actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is on ventilatory support. He is very much alive and is being treated in the critical care unit. All efforts are being made for his recovery. News about him being deeply comatose and unresponsive are completely false. We will update his health status as and when required.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, rumours of the veteran actor's death circulated like a wildfire, but thankfully, there was no truth to them.

Vikram Gokhale, son of the prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale, is known for his work in films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), Kamal Haasan's 'Hey Ram' (2001), 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007); and 'De Dana Dan' (2009) as a diplomat, among many others.