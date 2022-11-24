Vikram Gokhale's Wife Denies Reports Of His Death, Says He Is On Ventilator

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's wife has denied the reports of his death. "He is still critical and on life support. He has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," said Vikram Gokhale's wife Vrushali Gokhale. In the early hours of Thursday, news of the actor's death surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

Vikram Gokhale is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune following health complications. The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago.

Speaking with Times of India, Vrushali Gokhale said, "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure."

Vikram Gokhale was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year. He made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. Other notable work of the actor includes Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.