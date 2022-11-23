Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised In Pune Following Health Complications

Doctors said that veteran film, television, and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a city-based hospital following health complications. 

Vikram Gokhale
Vikram Gokhale PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 5:38 pm

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said. 

The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family would give an update on his health status.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

(Inputs from PTI)

