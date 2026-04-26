White House Shooting: Cheryl Hines Shares First-Person Account, Says 'We Heard Shots And Got Under The Tables'

Cheryl Hines took to social media to share her first-person account of the White House shooting.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines on White House shooting Photo: Instagram/Cheryl Hines
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Actor Cherly Hines was the eyewitness to the White House shooting incident.

  • She shared a first-person account on social media, recounting what happened inside the ballroom.

  • Cheryl Hines was at the event with her husband, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Saturday, shots were fired at White House Correspondents’ dinner in Washington, DC. There were no fatalities, and President Donald Trump was escorted off the stage unhurt. An attacker “armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives” charged through a security checkpoint, police said, as per reports. Actor Cheryl Hines was among the attendees at the annual media gala with her husband, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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Cheryl Hines recounts White House shooting

Following the shooting incident, Cheryl took to social media to share her first-person account of the incident. She said, “We were there, and we heard shots, and everybody got under the tables. Nobody knew what was going on.”

While talking about her husband’s security, she added, “Bobby’s security detail surrounded us and took us. They really had to lift me over (the) chairs because I’m in heels and a gown. And they took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left.”

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Who is Cheryl Hines?

Hines is best known for playing Cheryl David on the sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. The two-time Emmy nominee was also seen in Suburgatory and directed a film titled Serious Moonlight. Her recent outing was the 2024 film Popular Theory.

She started dating RFK Jr in 2011, and both tied the knot in 2014. RFK Jr has been associated with Trump administration since last year.

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White House shooting latest update

According to CNN, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California has been identified as the suspect. He is currently in custody and will be charged with using a firearm and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

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