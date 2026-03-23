Tom Holland Praises Zendaya’s The Drama Amid Wedding Rumours Around Couple

Summary of this article
Tom Holland praises Zendaya’s The Drama on social media.
Wedding rumours intensify after stylist’s viral statement.
Zendaya’s film The Drama set for April 3 release.
Tom Holland has shown support for Zendaya’s upcoming film The Drama, with a public post that has drawn attention amid ongoing speculation about their relationship. The actor shared a poster and clip from the film on social media, expressing excitement about its release.
It was written in the caption that he “couldn’t be more excited” for audiences to watch the film, adding that viewers would be “floored” by it. The post was shared on March 22, shortly after renewed rumours surfaced suggesting that the couple may have already tied the knot in private, as reported by mid-day.
Wedding rumours continue to circulate
Speculation around the couple’s relationship has been intensified following comments made by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, during a red carpet appearance earlier this month. It was claimed by him that the wedding had “already happened”, a remark that quickly gained traction online.
Further attention was drawn after Zendaya was seen wearing a ring that resembled a wedding band during a recent outing with Holland in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been linked since 2021, have largely remained private about their personal lives and have not made any official announcement regarding their marital status.
About The Drama and upcoming projects
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama follows an engaged couple whose relationship begins to unravel during their wedding week after a shocking revelation. Zendaya stars alongside Robert Pattinson, with a supporting cast that includes Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie.
The film is backed by A24 and is expected to generate significant interest given its premise and casting.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya are also set to appear together in upcoming projects, including The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing their on-screen collaboration.
The Drama is scheduled to release on April 3, 2026.