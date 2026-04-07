Sia-Daniel Bernard Divorce Settlement: Singer Agrees To Pay Ex-Husband Over $40,000 In Child Support

Summary of this article
Sia has agreed to pay Bernard $42,500 monthly in child support until their son turns 18 or 19.
Both share a son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, born to them on March 27, 2024.
Sia first filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025 after being legally married for three years.
Singer Sia and her estranged husband, Daniel Bernard, had been stuck in a court battle regarding their divorce since last year. The pop star has now agreed to pay Bernard over $40,000 monthly in child support until their son turns 18 or 19.
Sia-Daniel Bernard child support case
According to court documents obtained by People filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday (April 6), the Cheap Thrills crooner, whose full name is Sia Furler, will pay Bernard $42,500 monthly in child support. Both share a son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, born to them on March 27, 2024.
Sia's divorce settlement details with husband
Sia started paying on Wednesday (April 1), and she will continue the monthly payments to her ex-husband until Somersault turns 18, or, if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19. The agreement comes with certain conditions. It may also end in case of death, marriage, emancipation or further court order.
She will also bear the expenses of their son’s private school tuition, extra-curricular activities, and healthcare not covered by insurance. The singer will also be required to have a $5 million life insurance policy with her son as beneficiary.
Sia and Bernad's custody agreement for son Somersault
Sia and Bernad will share joint legal custody of their son. Physical custody with a set schedule started on Wednesday. The latter will have custody on holidays such as Father’s Day and Hanukkah, while the former will have custody on Mother’s Day, Easter, and Christmas.
About Sia-Bernad's divorce
Sia first filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025 after being married for three years. She had cited “irreconcilable differences” while filing for divorce. In October 2025, Bernad - a former doctor - filed a request seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son, alleging the singer was, “an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction.”
Responding to Bernad’s claims, Sia had said that she was six months sober and actively in recovery. A judge then denied Bernad’s request for sole custody, stating there was “sufficient exigency for the requested emergency relief has not been shown at this time.”
In the court filings, Bernard said the couple, with their son, had more than $400,000 in monthly expenses.
He said Sia was “the breadwinner in our marriage” and he needed the monthly allowance to maintain the “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle”. He also claimed that he was “financially dependent” on Sia after he quit his job.