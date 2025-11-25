Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Violence And Verbal Abuse, Seeks Rs 50 Crore As Compensation

Celina Jaitly, in her plea, stated that due to "physical, sexual and verbal abuse" by her husband Peter Haag, she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celina Jaitly with husband
Celina Jaitly accuses her husband Peter Haag of domestic violence Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Celina Jaitly, in her application, accused her husband Peter Haag of "domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation" under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

  • In her plea, she stated that due to "physical, sexual and verbal abuse" by Haag, she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.

  • She has sought a monthly maintenance amounting to Rs 10 lakh and a compensation payment of Rs 50 crore from her husband.

Actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, whom she married in 2011. The case has been filed in a local court in Mumbai, under the Domestic Violence Act. Jaitly, 47, alleged that she "has been subjected to continuous acts of domestic violence at his hands".

Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag

According to PTI, Celina, the mother of three boys, sought a monthly maintenance amounting to Rs 10 lakh and a compensation payment of Rs 50 crore from her husband.

In the plea, Celina claimed she has "suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India."

Celina Jaitly - null
Celina Jaitly Claps Back At Troll Who Accused Her Of 'Sleeping' With Feroz Khan And His Son Fardeen Khan

BY IANS

She also alleged that after marriage, her husband prohibited her from working.

Related Content
Related Content

"The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," the former Miss India stated in her plea.

The plea further stated that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year. So, Celina is seeking a custody order that directs Peter to provide her with "unhindered virtual and telephonic access to the children."

Her children are currently living with their father in Austria.

The plea was heard on Tuesday (November 25) before judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 12.

Sexual Harassment In Bollywood Will Not Be A Thing Of Antiquity Soon: Celina Jaitly - null
Sexual Harassment In Bollywood Will Not Be A Thing Of Antiquity Soon: Celina Jaitly

BY Giridhar Jha

Celina Jaitly and Peter tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, Celina became mother of a second set of twins, Shamsher and Arthur, but Shamsher died after birth due to a hypoplastic heart.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: KAG's Middle-Order Collapses Against LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  5. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  5. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry