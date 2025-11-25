Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Violence And Verbal Abuse, Seeks Rs 50 Crore As Compensation

Celina Jaitly, in her application, accused her husband Peter Haag of "domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation" under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.
In her plea, she stated that due to "physical, sexual and verbal abuse" by Haag, she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.
She has sought a monthly maintenance amounting to Rs 10 lakh and a compensation payment of Rs 50 crore from her husband.
Actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, whom she married in 2011. The case has been filed in a local court in Mumbai, under the Domestic Violence Act. Jaitly, 47, alleged that she "has been subjected to continuous acts of domestic violence at his hands".
Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag
According to PTI, Celina, the mother of three boys, sought a monthly maintenance amounting to Rs 10 lakh and a compensation payment of Rs 50 crore from her husband.
In the plea, Celina claimed she has "suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India."
She also alleged that after marriage, her husband prohibited her from working.
"The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," the former Miss India stated in her plea.
The plea further stated that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year. So, Celina is seeking a custody order that directs Peter to provide her with "unhindered virtual and telephonic access to the children."
Her children are currently living with their father in Austria.
The plea was heard on Tuesday (November 25) before judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 12.
Celina Jaitly and Peter tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, Celina became mother of a second set of twins, Shamsher and Arthur, but Shamsher died after birth due to a hypoplastic heart.