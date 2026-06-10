Childless Couple Arrested for Kidnapping 3-yr-old Girl

The accused, identified as Abdul Jaseem alias Lakhan (42) and Afsana Begum (30), residents of Kapali in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, SP (City) Lalit Meena told reporters.
Afreen, the three-year-old girl, had accompanied her parents to Sakchi market for shopping on May 26 when she went missing.
Her father, Md Imtiyaz, a resident of Hayat Nagar in Dimna Basti under Olidih police station limits, lodged a complaint with Sakchi police station on the same day.
Following the directions of SSP Piyush Pandey, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DSP was constituted to trace the child and investigate the case, Meena said.
During the investigation, the SIT examined footage from around 50 CCTV cameras in and around the market area, besides collecting technical and human intelligence inputs and questioning several suspects, the SP said.
Based on the evidence gathered, the team conducted a raid in Pusty village under Jhalda police station limits in Purulia district and rescued the child on Tuesday and arrested the couple, he said.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had been childless for the past 10 years and had kidnapped the girl from the crowded market area, taking advantage of the rush.
They took the girl to Pusty village, where she was kept hidden, SP added.
Police have seized two mobile phones from them.
The child was handed over to her parents after completion of all formalities.