After being linked together for almost two years, Brad Pitt has finally made it official with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand after the teaser launch of Pitt’s upcoming movie – ‘F1’ – at the British Grand Prix. The pictures have gone viral, and fans cannot stop talking about it on social media.
The viral pictures from the British Grand Prix show Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon finally making it official as a couple. Pitt was seen in a corduroy yellow jacket that he had paired with a white t-shirt and light-coloured pants. He finished off his look with a bucket hat and a pair of sneakers. On the other hand, de Ramon was seen in a breezy blue dress that she had paired with a pair of chunky boots. She accessorized with a golden necklace, a square bag, and sunglasses.
Take a look at the picture here.
Several other pictures show the couple walking with their fingers intertwined throughout the event. Pitt and de Ramon have been together for two years now. The couple had attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year. While they did not pose on the red carpet, they were seen together at the event. The couple has been clicked on vacations and holidays together. Reports mention that Pitt wants to propose marriage to her and start a family.
On the work front, Pitt will be next seen in ‘F1’ which revolves around a former Formula 1 driver making his comeback to the racetracks. The movie will also star Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo in key roles. This Joseph Kosinski directorial is set to release in cinemas in 2025.