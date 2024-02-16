Actor Brad Pitt is moving steady when it comes to his relationship with Ines de Ramon. According to a recent report, Ramon has now moved in to Pitt’s house. The couple is now living together after dating each other for over a year.
According to a report by PEOPLE, a source close to Ramon said, “It's pretty recent. They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever.” However, Ramon has not moved into Pitt’s place entirely. She has not given up her individual house.
Pitt and Ramon are yet to make their relationship official on Hollywood terms. The couple is yet to make a red-carpet debut even though they have spotted at events together. They attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where Brad Pitt presented Bradley Cooper with the outstanding performer of the year award for ‘Maestro.’ They were also spotted at the LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2023. Pitt and Ramon have been spotted at multiple trips, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023.
The actor had turned 60 in December. He threw a low-key celebration on his birthday while taking some time off from the shoot of his racing movie. The intimate celebration was attended by his friends and Ines. Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie. The couple decided to get divorced in 2016. They have six children together – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.
Pitt is 60 years old. He will be next seen in Quentin Tarantino’s film movie – ‘The Movie Critic.’ Ines was previously married to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actor Paul Wesley. They parted ways in 2022.