Pitt and Ramon are yet to make their relationship official on Hollywood terms. The couple is yet to make a red-carpet debut even though they have spotted at events together. They attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where Brad Pitt presented Bradley Cooper with the outstanding performer of the year award for ‘Maestro.’ They were also spotted at the LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2023. Pitt and Ramon have been spotted at multiple trips, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023.