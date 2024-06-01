Hollywood

Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name

A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove “Pitt” from her name on the day she turned 18.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt With Her Mother Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt With Her Mother Angelina Jolie Photo: Instagram
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 27 to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The third-eldest of the former couple's six children was born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on May 27, 2006. The siblings also include Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh, who performs as a voice actor in the film “Kung Fu Panda 3", is the first of the siblings to file a petition for a legal name change, but some of the other children have dropped public use of their father's last name in recent years, the Times reported.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 but the details of the divorce have not yet been finalized.

The actors, who were married in August 2014, have filed lawsuits against each other in recent years stemming from disagreements over their shared business ventures and property including a winery in France, the Times reported.

