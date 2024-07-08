'F1' Teaser: Brad Pitt-Damson Idris Raise The Adrenaline In This Formula One Racing Flick

Earlier in January, it was announced that Brad Pitt would be starring in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s director Joseph Kosinski’s untitled F1 film. The news had left fans excited, and they were eager to see the teaser of the film. After keeping fans on their toes, the teaser of ‘F1’ is here and it is packed with adrenaline. The teaser has started trending and it has become the talk of the town.
The 1:45 minute long teaser of ‘F1’ opens with a shot of Brad Pitt engaged in a conversation with Kerry Condon. The former driver has returned to F1, and he wants something bigger and better this time. In their conversation, he stresses the need to build a car for competition while keeping safety on the back burner. He says, “We need to build our car for combat.” Condon questions him if the car would be safe. To which he answers, “Who said anything about safe?” Condon delivers exactly what he wants and gets him on the tracks.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘F1’ here.
The teaser plays to Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You.’ The song adds to the adrenaline which is upped by the close-up shots of F1 cars. The shots will make you feel like you are behind the steering wheel on the racetracks. The teaser has got fans talking. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Gunther got the biggest pop from the viewing party lol.” A second fan commented, “Brad is the second biggest star of this movie after Guenther.” A third fan mentioned, “F1 needs to work on its camera angles, some of these shots give a proper impression of speed in an f1 car, unlike the shots we see on the TV.”
Starring Bradd Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, ‘F1’ has been co-produced by Lewis Hamilton. The movie is set to be released in theatres in June 2025.