Hollywood

Beyoncé’s Name To Be Added To French Encyclopaedic Dictionary

Beyoncé becomes one of 40 people to be included in the latest edition of the French encyclopedic dictionary, Petit Larousse Illustré.

Instagram
Beyonce Photo: Instagram
American singer and songwriter, Beyoncé has added another feather to her cap. Her name is included in the latest edition of the French encyclopedic dictionary, Petit Larousse Illustré, as per a report by UK publication The Times. Queen Bey becomes one of 40 people to be included in the Larousse dictionary.

Other people who are included in the dictionary are Christopher Nolan, Cate Blanchett, and LeBron James among others. Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, told French outlet Le Point that the new entries “reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year''.

For those unaware, the 'Texas Hold ‘Em' superstar has been listed as a proper noun in the 2024 version of Petit Larousse Illustré. Beyonce's name comes under the category of 'American singer of R&B and pop’. The inclusion celebrates not only the pop star's contribution to music but also highlights her cultural significance on global arena. It is to be noted that the dictionary was first published in 1905.

Beyonce
Beyonce Photo: Instagram
20 years back, the word Bootylicious, which is connected to Beyoncé's name was included in the Oxford English dictionary.

So far, this year has been a great one for Beyoncé. The 42-year-old artist recently released her eighth studio album 'Country Carter' which is a huge success. She dropped it on March 29, 2024 and it ranked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated April 13). The album also launched at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Americana/Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts.

Earlier, Beyoncé spoke about her album on Instagram, as she said, “I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

