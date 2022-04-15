Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Season Three Adds Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell

Henry Cavill starrer ‘The Witcher’ has finally been approved for the third season. Here are some of the new additions to the cast.

Henry Cavill In 'The Witcher' Instagram

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 3:34 pm

‘Shang Chi’ star Meng'er Zhang and ‘Upload’ actor Robbie Amell have boarded the cast of ‘The Witcher’ for the show's upcoming third season.

Actor Henry Cavill will be back as Geralt of Rivia for season three of the fantasy show along with Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, who play Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg, respectively.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", ‘The Witcher’ explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

In season three, Zhang will play Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Netflix said in a press release.

Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent - those that cross her, do so at their peril, the character description read.

Amell will portray Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. A born fighter, Gallatin is unafraid to speak his truth. His loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.

Additionally, actors Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have also joined the cast for the latest season.

Skinner will star as Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, who finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.

With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it's all games until someone gets hurt.

Elwin will essay the role of Mistle, a member of The Rats, which is a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves - and sometimes the poor.

She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.

The third season will also feature returning cast members, including Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio and Anna Shaffer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as the showrunner and executive producer of season three, which will be directed by Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere and Bola Ogun.

[With Inputs From PTI]

