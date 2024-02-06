Has Salman Khan Undergone Massive Physical Transformation For 'The Bull'? Check Out Viral Pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan has no dearth of fans all across the globe. His fans eagerly wait for his next release. This year Salman has no Eid release but he is gearing up for his upcoming film 'The Bull'. The latest pictures show Salman undergoing a huge physical transformation and it has made his fans excited.
Recently, Salman Khan's fans shared pics and videos on social media with the actor and his father, Salim Khan, at their Galaxy Apartment. In the images, we see Salman bulked up. The viral pics gave rise to speculations that the actor has gone through the massive body transformation for his upcoming film 'The Bull' which is directed by Vishnuvardhan.
In the pics, the 'Dabangg' actor was seen in a black vest, a pair of trousers and a denim cap. He was all smiles as he posed for the pics with his fans. Have a look at the pics and the video here.
It is said that Salman will play the character of paramilitary officer, Brigadier Farukh Bulsara and he is undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of the character. As per reports, Salman's Brigadier Farukh Bulsara will lead Operation Cactus in the Maldives in 1988.
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara. He is training for 3.5 Hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Of course, with a minor change in his diet."
The reports also stated that the action sequences in the film will be different from Khan's previous works.
Salman Khan was last seen in 'Tiger 3' that released in 2023. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Despite hype and buzz, it failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.