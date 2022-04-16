Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Grammy-Winning Musician Jon Batiste To Make His Acting Debut With Musical Movie 'The Color Purple'

Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyonce's video 'Black Is King', is set to direct the modern take on the musical.

Grammy-Winning Musician Jon Batiste To Make His Acting Debut With Musical Movie 'The Color Purple'
Singer Jon Batiste Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 2:39 pm

Multiple Grammy-winning singer Jon Batiste will make his feature acting debut with 'The Color Purple' movie musical.

The upcoming Warner Bros project is the feature adaptation of author Alice Walker’s iconic novel, as well as the Oscar-nominated 1985 film from Steven Spielberg and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that it inspired. 

Related stories

Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Grammy Winner Falguni Shah: AR Rahman Told Me He Was Proud Of Me

Grammy 2022 Full Winners List: Jon Batiste And Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic Win Top Honours

The story revolves around a woman named Celie Harris, to be played by newcomer Fantasia Barrino, and tracks her life-long struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.

According to Variety, Batiste will essay the role of Grady, husband to Taraji P. Henson's Shug Avery. His character is a debonair, sweet-talking piano man who is "the epitome of charm and eloquence".

The film's cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Ciara as Nettie, Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie, David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery, Tamala J. Mann as First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie and  Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis as Mama, mother to Celie and Nettie.

Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyonce's video 'Black Is King', is set to direct the modern take on the musical.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' and earned an Oscar nomination, is producing via her Harpo Films banner with Spielberg under his Amblin Entertainment.

Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom were behind the Broadway musical, will also produce.

Batiste recently had a big night at the 2022 Grammy Awards where he picked up five trophies, including album of the year for 'We Are'. 

In 2020, the musician won the best original score prize for Disney-Pixar’s “Soul", an honor he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jon Batiste Grammy Awards Singer Film Industry Film Hollywood Musician Music Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Umran Malik Adding Fire And Pace To Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2022 Campaign

Umran Malik Adding Fire And Pace To Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2022 Campaign