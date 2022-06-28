Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ex-CBI Officials Attend Special Screening Of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Former CBI officials, along with a few people from the film industry attended a screening of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' that was held in New Delhi on June 26.

Ex-CBI Officials Attend Special Screening Of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 12:23 pm

Former CBI Director D R Karthikeyan, former officials from the probe agency, and members of the film industry attended a special screening of the upcoming film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

Former CBI Inspector-General P M Nair said the film was entertaining, captivating, and very meaningful. The special screening of the film was organized at the Siri Fort auditorium in New Delhi on Sunday. He said it was a perfect combination of science, technology, and emotion.

Set for theatrical release on July 1, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. Months after the arrests of the accused by Kerala Police, the CBI looked at the evidence and found that the whole case was fabricated.

Speaking on the occasion, actor R Madhavan who plays the role of Narayanan, said the film was a celebration of India’s technological prowess across the space and IT sectors. It conveyed the message of India’s soft power skill sets to the world with regard to human resource expertise and scientific excellence, Madhavan said.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B said the film was a tribute to the thousands of scientists, including Nambi Narayanan, who have dedicated their entire life to the achievements of India’s space program.

The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and will also be released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The World Premiere of the film was held at a business event organized alongside the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment R Madhavan Actor R Madhavan Director R Madhavan ISRO Mars Mission R Madhavan First Directorial Bollywood Indian Film Industry Rocketry - The Nambi Effect
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In